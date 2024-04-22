AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
HBL Tekken: three emerge victorious in ‘8 Women’s Gaming Tournament’

Press Release Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

LAHORE: The first-ever Tekken 8 Women’s Gaming Tournament, held under the auspices of Konnect by HBL, offered a platform for aspiring and established women gamers to showcase their skills and passion for the popular game ‘Tekken’. The intense action-packed Tekken 8 Game competition, held in Lahore, drew over 200 enthusiastic gamers.

After hours of intense competition, the top three finalists emerged victorious, leaving the audience in awe of their gaming prowess and lightning-fast reflexes. The podium finishers are:

1st Place: Ambreen Riaz – Claiming the coveted champion trophy and a grand prize of Rs 250,000.

2nd Place: Laiba Adnan – Taking home the runner-up prize of Rs 150,000.

3rd Place: Hina Malik – Earning the third-place honours and a prize of Rs 100,000.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “HBL congratulates all the women gamers for their skills and sportsmanship. This landmark Tekken 8 Women’s Gaming Tournament marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s Esports landscape: Konnect by HBL will continue deepening its association with Esports. Aur Khelo.”

