Sri Lanka shares end lower

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in energy and consumer discretionary stocks. The CSE All Share index settled down 0.38% at 11,753.04. C T Holdings PLC and Lanka IOC PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 3.62% and 1.97%, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 112.9 million shares from 71 million in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.48 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.9 million) from 2.22 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 25.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.45 billion rupees, the data showed.