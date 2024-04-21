Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim sworn in as PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Saturday took oath as the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim at a ceremony held at the Governor House, which was attended by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Supreme Court judge Justice Musarrat Hilali, PHC judges and a larger number of lawyers, chief secretary, IG police, secretary S&GAD and others high-ups.

The Ministry of Law and Justice announced on Thursday the appointment of acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Ishtiaq Ibrahim, as the chief justice of PHC.

Justice Ibrahim became additional PHC judge on August 11, 2016 and was confirmed on June 1, 2018. He remained additional advocate general twice and also served as special prosecutor general National Accountability Bureau. Justice Ibrahim also remained secretary general and president of the high court bar association.

