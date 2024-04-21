MoU on uplift of ‘safe communities’ inked

LAHORE: Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer and Hammad Naqi Khan, CEO World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate for development of safe communities in Punjab.

The signing ceremony of the MoU took place at the WWF-Pakistan Lahore Office on Saturday. In attendance were key representatives, including Sohail Ali Naqvi, Director Freshwater Programme WWF-Pakistan and Deeba Shahnaz Akhter, Head of Community Safety and Information of Rescue 1122.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary ESD Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasized the collaboration’s goal to establish model communities in partnership with WWF-Pakistan aiming to promote a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

He expressed his intention to replicate the successful community models throughout Punjab, furthering the mission of environmental sustainability. The partnership between the Emergency Services Department and WWF-Pakistan would also help in bringing behavioural change in communities, focusing on environmental protection, pollution reduction, water conservation, and responding to environmental emergencies.

