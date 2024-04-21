AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-21

MoU on uplift of ‘safe communities’ inked

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

LAHORE: Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer and Hammad Naqi Khan, CEO World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate for development of safe communities in Punjab.

The signing ceremony of the MoU took place at the WWF-Pakistan Lahore Office on Saturday. In attendance were key representatives, including Sohail Ali Naqvi, Director Freshwater Programme WWF-Pakistan and Deeba Shahnaz Akhter, Head of Community Safety and Information of Rescue 1122.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary ESD Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasized the collaboration’s goal to establish model communities in partnership with WWF-Pakistan aiming to promote a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

He expressed his intention to replicate the successful community models throughout Punjab, furthering the mission of environmental sustainability. The partnership between the Emergency Services Department and WWF-Pakistan would also help in bringing behavioural change in communities, focusing on environmental protection, pollution reduction, water conservation, and responding to environmental emergencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab mou WWF Pakistan Dr Rizwan Naseer safe communities

Comments

200 characters

MoU on uplift of ‘safe communities’ inked

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

SOE transformation: ADB sending mission to develop $400m project scope

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

Space activities rules: Pemra licensees to use only registered satellites in future

Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity

Blast at Iraq army base kills one

All set for by-polls in 21 constituencies today

Read more stories