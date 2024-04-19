AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Sting, Deep Purple return to Montreux Jazz Festival

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2024 04:22pm

GENEVA: Deep Purple, Sting and Lenny Kravitz will return for this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival, while Duran Duran will close the event with their debut appearance, organisers announced Thursday.

“This 58th edition preserves the values that make the Montreux Jazz Festival unique,” said chief executive Mathieu Jaton.

“Our intimate stages, the constant pursuit of an optimal musical experience for both festival-goers and artists, and our musical DNA, blending heritage acts and new trends, remain at the very heart of our aims.”

Dionne Warwick, the Smashing Pumpkins, Massive Attack, Air, Kraftwerk, PJ Harvey, The National, Andre 3000, Paloma Faith and Loreen are among the other major acts appearing at the festival, which runs from July 5 to 20.

For more than half a century, Montreux has been a magnet for big names in the music business, as well as for rising stars. It has retained its jazz label despite dramatically expanding its repertoire since the first edition in 1967.

Around 250,000 people are expected to visit the festival, which takes over much of the waterfront in the picturesque town on Lake Geneva in western Switzerland.

Veteran British heavy rockers Deep Purple will be appearing for the 10th time, extending their deep connections with the town: famously, their hit ‘Smoke on the Water’ chronicles witnessing the 1971 fire that destroyed the Montreux Casino.

Sting’s eighth appearance will see him perform in a trio for the first time, with a guitarist and drummer joining the singer/bassist.

Acts paired

Acts will be appearing on double bills. Alice Cooper is teamed with Deep Purple; Editors are paired with the Smashing Pumpkins; jazz singer-pianists Diana Krall and Jamie Cullum appear on the middle Saturday, while Soft Cell and Duran Duran will bring down the curtain on the festival.

French duo Air will be playing their debut album ‘Moon Safari’ in full, paired with Massive Attack.

“The 2024 edition preserves the Montreux Jazz Festival’s values and distinctiveness in its programming choices, its intimate venues and the quality of the listening experience,” organisers said.

“Faithful to its musical DNA, the festival continues to explore the heritage and current status of American and British music, accounting for over 70 percent of the programme.”

In total there will be 64 shows in the two ticketed venues: the outdoor Lake Stage, with a capacity of 5,500, and the Casino Stage, which can hold 1,300 standing and seated concert-goers. There are 13 other free stages.

