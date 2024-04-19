AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Industries, CNG stations in Sindh: SSGC’s 24-hour gas holiday

Press Release Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hour gas holiday for industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00 am on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said in its statement issued here on Thursday.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved SECTORAL PRIORITY ORDER, in force for gas load management, all Industries including their Power Generation Units and all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for twenty-four (24) hours, from 08:00 am on Sunday, April 21, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, April 22, 2024.

“SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this Gas Holiday Period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least 7 days,” the Company said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

