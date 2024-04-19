Mashreq announces three appointments

KARACHI: Mashreq Pakistan has announced appointments of Shamsulhaq Niaz as the Chief Digital Officer and Head of Payments, Khurram Mumtaz as Head of NEO and Rabia Atlas as the Head of NEOPAY.

Mashreq Pakistan, a part of Mashreq which is the leading financial institution in the MENA region, has further solidified its commitment to Pakistan by announcing three key leaderships. These strategic appointments reflect Mashreq's dedication to strengthening its presence in the Pakistani market and its focus on delivering innovative digital banking solutions to its customers.

On these strategic appointments, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad CEO Mashreq Pakistan has said that Mashreq brings with it a rich legacy of innovation and a profound commitment to catalyst Pakistan’s future growth. “We are here to empower Pakistan’s people through banking innovation, superior customer experience and financial accessibility for all”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024