Bilawal condemns killing D I Khan incident

Press Release Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the killing of six people including four Custom officials in Saggu area of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release.

Bilawal said that this killing of innocent citizens is an unfortunate and unforgettable event.

"The perpetrators of the Dera Ismail Khan incident should be brought to justice," Bilawal demanded.

He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of those who were martyred in the Dera Ismail Khan incident.

Bilawal also offered prayers for the departed souls.

