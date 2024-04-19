Torrential rains: PIA flight operations disrupted by closure of Dubai airport

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has experienced significant disruptions to its flight operations due to the closure of Dubai Airport caused by torrential rains in the region.

According to PIA, the heavy downpours in Dubai and Sharjah forced the airport authorities to suspend air operations, adversely affecting the airline’s flights in and out of the UAE.

“The flight operations of PIA have been severely impacted by the closure of Dubai airport due to the torrential rains,” a PIA spokesperson said. “Passengers of the cancelled flights are being accommodated on the next available flights on a priority basis, and we are planning to operate additional flights as the situation normalizes.”

The spokesperson added that PIA passengers were left stranded at the Dubai airport following the suspension of air traffic. The airline is now working to resume its regular flight schedule as soon as the Dubai airport reopens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024