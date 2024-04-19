AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-19

Torrential rains: PIA flight operations disrupted by closure of Dubai airport

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has experienced significant disruptions to its flight operations due to the closure of Dubai Airport caused by torrential rains in the region.

According to PIA, the heavy downpours in Dubai and Sharjah forced the airport authorities to suspend air operations, adversely affecting the airline’s flights in and out of the UAE.

“The flight operations of PIA have been severely impacted by the closure of Dubai airport due to the torrential rains,” a PIA spokesperson said. “Passengers of the cancelled flights are being accommodated on the next available flights on a priority basis, and we are planning to operate additional flights as the situation normalizes.”

The spokesperson added that PIA passengers were left stranded at the Dubai airport following the suspension of air traffic. The airline is now working to resume its regular flight schedule as soon as the Dubai airport reopens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA Dubai PIA flight Dubai airport

Comments

200 characters

Torrential rains: PIA flight operations disrupted by closure of Dubai airport

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories