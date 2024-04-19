Pakistan, African countries: Diplomats for active exploration of various collaboration areas

ISLAMABAD: Diplomats from Pakistan and various African nations on Thursday stressed the need for active exploration of various collaboration areas and engagement between Pakistan and African countries with a focus on enhancing economic cooperation in trade, investment, joint ventures, tourism, and technology through regional blocks and bilateral levels.

The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) held a seminar for the launch of Pakistan Africa Institute for Development and Research (PAIDAR).

The thematic focus of the seminar was on “Reviving the Bandung Spirit of Afro-Asian Solidarity: Pakistan-Africa Relations.”

President PAIDAR, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, was the keynote speaker while those also spoke on the occasion include; Mohammed Karmoune, Dean of the African Envoys Corps and Ambassador of Morocco; Mary Nyambura Kamau, High Commissioner of Kenya to Pakistan; Jemal Beker Abdulla, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan; Ambassador Aftab Hassan, High Commissioner of Pakistan to South Africa; Ambassador Atif Sharif Mian, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and African Union; Ambassador Arshad Jan Pathan, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Mauratius; Shehryar Akbar Khan, Additional Secretary Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA); Ambassador (retired) Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman ISSI, and others.

In his remarks, Mushahid said that the launch of PAIDAR coincides with the 69th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, emphasizing Africa’s pivotal role in the South with 54 African Union members.

He underscored Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Africa, dating back to pre-independence when Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah initiated relations with Egypt in 1946.

Mushahid outlined PAIDAR’s objectives, aiming to reinvigorate Pakistan-Africa relations through people-to-people and business-to-business exchanges. He said PAIDAR seeks to prioritize mutual interests, promoting cooperation in education, environment, trade, energy, and sustainable development goals.

Mohammed Karmoune said that the relations between Pakistan and Africa are based on the principles of mutual respect, cooperation, and solidarity. Pakistan and Africa need to work together to launch joint ventures in different economic sectors. He said that development could be achieved mainly through science and technology, agriculture, industrial cooperation and the promotion of trade and investments.

Jemal Beker said that the “Look Africa” and “Engage Africa” policies of the Government of Pakistan are the steps in the right direction, which have led to the establishment of Ethiopia’s Mission in Islamabad as well as the commencement of Ethiopian airline direct flights to Pakistan. He also highlighted mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides in various sectors.

Mary Nyambura Kamau highlighted the historical cooperation between Africa and Pakistan, which she said is characterized by multifaceted collaboration at various levels, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the bond.

To fortify cooperation between Pakistan and Africa, she stressed the importance of active exploration of various collaboration areas and engagement with Regional Economic Communities in Africa, such as ECCAS, ECOWAS, AMU, SADC, and EAC. Additionally, she urged Pakistan to focus on enhancing economic cooperation in trade, investment, joint ventures, tourism, and technology through regional blocks and bilateral levels.

Ambassador Aftab Hassan said that Pakistan enjoys historical and cordial relations with African countries under the “Bandung Spirit” of solidarity. He said that there is a pressing need for developing robust high-level contacts between Pakistan and African nations as well as strengthening institutional mechanisms to sustain long-term cooperation. In this context, he suggested practical measures to further deepen diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people engagement with Africa.

Ambassador Atif Sharif Mian stated that Ethiopia is one of most influential countries in Africa. Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Ethiopia in recognition of her geo-economic potential and in line with Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy. The Ethiopian leadership also espouses closer relations with Pakistan, which was evident by their decision to establish Ethiopian Mission in Islamabad in 2022.

Ambassador Arshad Jan Pathan said that the 21st century belongs to Afro-Asia continents. It is not the political will that is lacking; it is the will of the bureaucracy that is lacking to make the “Engage Africa” policy a success.

He said that all stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Commerce have to work together to make the policy a collective success. He also highlighted the challenges in the way of Pakistan’s increased collaboration with Africa-related regional platforms and proposed that PAIDAR should suggest solutions for addressing them.

Shehryar Akbar Khan said that under the “Engage Africa” policy, Pakistan remains committed to promoting peace, prosperity, and shared progress between the people of Pakistan and Africa. Under the policy, Phase-I has been successfully executed. Pakistan’s further diplomatic missions in Africa will be established incrementally.

He further highlighted that in the past seven months, MOFA has processed 10 MoUs on establishing Bilateral Political Consultations with various African countries.

Amina Khan, who moderated the session, in her remarks, said that Pakistan’s commitment to engaging with Africa is underscored by Pakistan’s comprehensive “Engage Africa” policy.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retired), in his remarks, highlighted Pakistan’s wholehearted support for the liberation struggles of African nations and Pakistan’s contribution to Africa’s peace and security through consistent participation in UN Peacekeeping operations since 1960.

