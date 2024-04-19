AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
‘A resilient ESG strategy is no longer optional but a must’: KE CEO

Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: “Businesses are aware of sustainability as a responsibility which must be integrated into their core objectives. A resilient ESG strategy is no longer optional but a must. At KE, we’re steering the sustainability agenda with a structured roadmap, because we understand it is pivotal for the future,” said Moonis Alvi, CEO KE during a panel discussion titled, ‘Sustainability and Climate Change’ at the 24th Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) Convention while emphasizing KE’s commitment to ESG principles.

Alvi was joined by a panel of notable executives, namely, Amir Shehzad, Executive Director, Unity Foods; Humayun Akhlaq, CEO & Country President Schneider Electric Solutions; Umar Ahsan Khan, CEO Dawlance, and Muhammad Idrees, CCO Engro Polymer. The discussion revolved around responsible sourcing of resources, and the pivotal role of technology and digitalization in driving efficiency.

The consensus was that embedding sustainability into core operations can create a competitive advantage for customers and businesses alike.

Panelists acknowledged KE for being a leader in the utility space in the areas of grid automation and usage of energy management systems.

Acknowledging the efforts being made to uplift the power sector, Moonis shared how the deployment of technology such as the Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) would take KE’s distribution network to a “gold plated standard” in the future.

He also proudly shared how the company’s ‘Naya Bill, Hara Qadam’ initiative set a precedent for utilities across the country, exponentially increasing the positive impact on the environment through a simple intervention of resizing the bill.

He spoke enthusiastically about his confidence in the company’s ability to raise funding for its 640 MW renewable projects as well, a step towards the company’s vision to increase share of green energy by 30% by 2030.

Others also shared how R&D is at the forefront of their future visions in an evolving climate.

This included attention on developing better quality seeds which are climate resilient, or nudging customer behaviors by educating them about responsible usage of electric appliances, and even preparing to embed sustainability frameworks for compliance with international standards.

Umar Ahsan Khan, CEO Dawlance, mentioned the need for collaboration across the entire ecosystem system and supply chains, and shared that they have a dedicated R&D team which is underscoring their commitment to innovation and technological advance. On the other hand, Humayun Akhlaq, CEO & Country President Schneider Electric Solution reiterated the need for resilience and sustainability, amidst rapidly evolving climatic conditions.

All panelists – representing a variety of sectors - agreed that investment in sustainability is a long-term endeavor, and organizations embarking on this journey should not narrow their lens when it comes to capital deployment and returns. Investments coupled with a strong commitment are essential to achieve meaningful results in the future, regardless of the sector in question.

