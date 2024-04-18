AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-18

Critics say concept of ‘deemed’ income alien to income tax law

Hamid Waleed Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

LAHORE: The critics of the concept of deemed income have termed it discriminatory, saying that it provides certain exceptions and exclusions without providing any rationale to such exclusions and or exemptions. It outlines no transaction on the basis of which any deemed income can accrue and even properties which cannot be let out or generate any income have also been included under it, they added.

According to these circles, the concept of ‘deemed income’ is alien to the income tax law. They said the federal legislature was not competent to impose tax on deemed income. Therefore, the levy was confiscatory.

A large number of tax experts are of the view that the concept of deemed income imposes tax on property, which is not within the competence of the Federal Legislature pursuant to Entry 50 of the Federal Legislative List. Instead, they said it is only a provincial legislature that can tax an immovable property. They said it is also in violation of the concept of income received or income receivable, as there is no concept of any fictional income as it is alien to the Income Tax Ordinance.

They further pointed out that the concept of deemed income has also failed to take or provide basis and differentiation in the nature of property; its location, and the earning potential, if at all a tax has to be sustained and even such properties have been taxed for which there is no permission to raise any construction. Also, they said, there is an anomaly in the holding period of the property in question.

According to them, as and when deemed income has been held to be valid and legal; it always has nexus with respect to generation of income or a transaction that can lead to an income.

The critics are of the view that the federal government had the intent of discouraging holding the properties that do not fall within the domain of the federal legislature. They said a tax can only be levied when there is an earning potential. In essence, they said, it imposes tax on property and in pith and substance it is not a tax on income or deemed income, therefore, it is confiscatory in nature as the tax payer, notwithstanding holding of various properties, is not generating any income so as to pay the tax on its deemed.

According to them, the concept of deemed income lacks a triggering event, i.e., receiving of income or money; that mere holding of immovable property cannot lead to any tax by way of a fictional income.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

income tax law

Comments

200 characters

Critics say concept of ‘deemed’ income alien to income tax law

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Global financial leaders vow support

WB concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

APTMA tells finance minister how it looks at new IMF programme

Ministries, divisions told to surrender funds on May 15th

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

Aurangzeb-led team to meet US official Donald Lu?

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Jul’23-Feb’24 period: SRB collection grows 33pc to Rs145.3bn YoY

Read more stories