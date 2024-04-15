Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-15

Evacuation of residents of dangerous buildings: drive launched

APP Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has launched a public awareness campaign in the wake of ongoing rains and in pursuance of the notification for rain emergency by the Commissioner Karachi.

SBCA has started its campaign for public awareness regarding dangerous buildings, a communiqué said.

SBCA teams carrying panaflex/sign board for public awareness were dispatched early in the morning. They will make public announcements for evacuation from dangerous buildings, particularly in old city areas.

SBCA Sindh Building Control Authority Commissioner Karachi public awareness

Comments

200 characters

Evacuation of residents of dangerous buildings: drive launched

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

Read more stories