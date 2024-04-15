Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-15

Car dealers demand cut in taxes

APP Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

MULTAN: All Pakistan Car Dealers Association (APCDA) demanded of government to reduce duties, taxes, and registration and transfer fees on sale, purchase of cars as the high fees were hurting their business badly.

Vice Chairman All Pakistan Car Dealers Association Chaudhary Tariq Kareem, General Secretary District Multan Abdul Qadir Khan stated that the persons who were linked to sale purchase of cars were worried due to rising inflation.

The high fees including duties, taxes, and registration and transfer fees on cars also increased manifold.

A good number of dealers have left the profession.

They demanded of government to pay focus on condition of car dealers and reduce prices of the cars. Different measures on part of the government could help improve business of car’s sale purchase. They also called for reforms in excise and taxation department.

Taxes Car Car dealers

Comments

200 characters

Car dealers demand cut in taxes

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

Read more stories