Car dealers demand cut in taxes

MULTAN: All Pakistan Car Dealers Association (APCDA) demanded of government to reduce duties, taxes, and registration and transfer fees on sale, purchase of cars as the high fees were hurting their business badly.

Vice Chairman All Pakistan Car Dealers Association Chaudhary Tariq Kareem, General Secretary District Multan Abdul Qadir Khan stated that the persons who were linked to sale purchase of cars were worried due to rising inflation.

The high fees including duties, taxes, and registration and transfer fees on cars also increased manifold.

A good number of dealers have left the profession.

They demanded of government to pay focus on condition of car dealers and reduce prices of the cars. Different measures on part of the government could help improve business of car’s sale purchase. They also called for reforms in excise and taxation department.