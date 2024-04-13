LG minister inspects waste collection points of LWMC

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that they will fulfil the target of cleanliness till the return of people from other cities to Lahore after spending the Eid holidays.

He expressed these views during his visit to different areas on the third day of Eid to inspect waste collection points of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Friday.

He first visited the Bhatti Gate collection point to check the arrangements and went to the Garden Collection Point on the next leg of his visit.

On this occasion, he directed the LWMC officials at Bhatti Gate to shift the collected waste to the designated dumping sites as soon as possible and also directed the LWMC officials at the Garden Collection Point to fully implement the Eid plan.

Later, he reviewed the road washing process at Istanbul Chowk Mall Road. He expressed satisfaction that the staff of LWMC and Lahore Metropolitan Corporation was working day and night to achieve the cleanliness targets. “One hundred kilometres long roads were being washed in Lahore every day,” he said and directed officials concerned that the reports of sanitation arrangements should be sent to him twice a day.

Meanwhile, the LWMC, in collaboration with district administration, remained steadfast in ensuring a pristine environment for citizens during the Eid festivity, said LWMC, adding that from Chand Raat to the second day of Eid, it executed rigorous cleanliness measures, culminating in a successful zero-waste cleaning operation initiated a day before Eid.

Mechanical sweeping and washing operations were diligently carried out across the city, extending till the post-Eid period. Moreover, special LWMC teams were deployed in parks, recreational areas, public spaces and food markets to maintain cleaning standards.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din personally inspected various areas of the city to review the working of operational teams.

He commended the sanitation workers for their dedication to providing sanitation facilities to citizens during Eid celebrations and expressed gratitude by distributing sweets and Eidi to all staff on duty.

