‘Drug supplier’ killed during police raid

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police had made raids against drug mafias, while having secret information police raided near American Quarters PS Hali road and an encounter occurred with drug smugglers.

During encounter largest supplier of ice, crystal and other drugs the ring leader of smugglers Iqbal shah has been killed. In Hyderabad nine cases have already been registered against him in different police stations. Police has recovered 700 grams of ice, 5 kilo gram chars and weapon.

Further investigation is underway to find out the number of cases in other districts. Iqbal Shah actually belongs to Attock, Pakistan.

