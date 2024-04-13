CPJ calls on Jordan to free photojournalist Ahmad Mohsen

BEIRUT: The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Jordanian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release freelance photojournalist Ahmad Mohsen, professionally known as Sherbel Dissi, from administrative detention and ensure journalists are allowed to freely cover events of public interest.

On March 30, security forces arrested Mohsen alongside dozens of protesters while he was reporting on demonstrations in front of the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan’s capital, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by independent Jordanian outlet 7iber, that Mohsen freelances with, and multiple sources familiar with the incident who spoke to CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of retaliation. Those sources added that Mohsen was wearing a press vest and a press badge.

On April 1, Amman’s governor ordered Mohsen’s administrative detention and he was taken to the city’s Marka prison, 7iber said. On April 6, Mohsen was moved to Al-Salt prison, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of the capital, it added. The governor refused to release him on bail, 7iber said.

Human Rights Watch has criticized Jordan’s use of administrative detention, or incarceration on executive orders without charge or time limits, for enabling abuse and denying detainees the rights they would have under the regular criminal justice system.

“Jordanian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release photojournalist Ahmad Mohsen, known as Sherbel Dissi, and stop violating his right to a fair trial by holding him in administrative detention,” said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna in New York. “Journalists should be able to report on matters of public interest freely and without fear of reprisal.”