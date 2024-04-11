AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
FTSE 100 edges lower as financials drag; ECB meeting in focus

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2024 02:52pm

UK’s FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as a sell-off in financials weighed, while investors moved their focus from hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data to the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision later in the day.

The internationally-exposed FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1% as of 0823 GMT. The more domestic-oriented FTSE 250 was flat.

Insurer Aviva slipped 5.5% to the bottom of FTSE 100, trading ex-dividend. The broader life insurance index fell 2.0%, leading sectoral declines.

Lloyds Banking Group also lost 3.7% as the lender traded ex-dividend, weighing the banks index down by 1.0%.

UK stocks climb on boost from auto, mining stocks after upbeat data

On the other hand, the chemicals index rose 1.3% to lead sectoral gains, while oil and gas shares gained 0.8% on the back of higher crude prices amid escalations in the Middle East crisis.

Markets expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to maintain borrowing costs in its monetary policy decision at 1215 GMT, though it could signal an interest rate cut as soon as June, fueled by a recent downturn in Eurozone inflation.

“Given the weakness that we are seeing in European economies, which is also the case in the UK, the ECB should give us a pointer that perhaps we will see a June rate cut,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

In corporate updates, Darktrace surged 7.2% after the cybersecurity company raised its annual revenue and margin forecasts for the third time this year.

Lok’NStore jumped 18.0% after rival Shurgard agreed to acquire the self-storage company in a deal valued at 378 million pounds ($474 million).

AstraZeneca gained 1.2%, lifting the overall pharma sector by 0.7% after the drugmaker said it intends to increase annual dividend for 2024, betting on strong performance and cash generation.

