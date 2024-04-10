AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-10

Wall St falls as markets brace for inflation numbers

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

NEW YORK: US stocks fell on Tuesday, reversing early gains amid a broad sell-off as investors grew nervous in the run-up to a key inflation print later in the week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy easing stance this year.

In focus is the March reading of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), due on Wednesday, that is expected to show a rise in headline inflation to 3.4% year-on-year, from 3.2% in February.

The core figure, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy, is expected to ease to 3.7% year-on-year, versus 3.8% in February.

“Given the strength of the economic data, it’s getting easier and easier to defend the notion that we might be closer to an overheating economy than one nearing recession,” said Dave Grecsek, managing director in investment strategy & research at Aspiriant.

“At the moment, three rate cuts this year seems a little demanding.” Amid signs of a robust US economy, investors have been scaling back expectations for how much the central bank will cut interest rates this year. Current bets of around a 60-basis-point easing are the lowest they have been since October according to LSEG data, compared to about 150 bps priced in at the start of 2024.

Traders see a nearly 57% chance of an at-least 25 bps cut in June, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, down from 64% last week.

Megacap growth stocks including Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Microsoft fell between 0.2% and 2.9%, weighing on the indexes.

Financial stocks also added to the losses, with the S&P 500 Financials Index down 0.8% and leading sectoral declines.

Adding to the market’s jitters, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s navy said Israel’s presence in the United Arab Emirates was viewed as a threat by Tehran and it could close the Strait of Hormuz if deemed necessary.

Minutes of the Fed’s March meeting - where it stuck to its guidance of three rate cuts this year - are due later in the week and could be key in gauging where the central bank stands on policy easing.

At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 146.83 points, or 0.38%, at 38,745.97, the S&P 500 was down 16.43 points, or 0.32%, at 5,185.96, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 28.44 points, or 0.17%, at 16,225.52.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks declined, tracking falling bitcoin prices. Exchange operator Coinbase Global and software company MicroStrategy dipped 4.5% and 7.5%, respectively.

Moderna shares bucked the broader trend, rising 6.9% after the vaccine maker’s individualized cancer vaccine developed with Merck showed a positive response in an early-stage trial.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 53 new lows.

inflation Wall Steet

Comments

200 characters

Wall St falls as markets brace for inflation numbers

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories