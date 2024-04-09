AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Oil prices steady after drop as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane

Reuters Published April 9, 2024 Updated April 9, 2024 07:40pm

LONDON: Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday, with the previous session’s drop arrested by dwindling prospects of negotiations between Israel and Hamas producing a ceasefire in Gaza.

Brent crude futures edged up 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.43 per barrel by 1309 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 10 cents or 0.1% at $86.33.

Brent posted its first decline in five sessions on Monday and WTI its first in seven as a fresh round of Israel-Hamas ceasefire discussions in Cairo raised hopes of a breakthrough.

Oil falls on ME ceasefire talks

Those hopes faded after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date had been set for Israel’s invasion of the Rafah enclave in Gaza, IG analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a note.

The continuation of the conflict keeps alive the risk that other countries could be drawn in, especially Hamas backer Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Turkey announced on Tuesday that it would restrict exports of various products, including jet fuel, to Israel until there is a ceasefire in Gaza. Israel said it would respond to with its own curbs.

Adding to concerns of a tight market, Mexico’s state oil company Pemex said it would reduce crude exports by 330,000 barrels per day (bpd) so it can supply more to domestic refineries, cutting the supply available to the company’s U.S., European and Asian buyers by a third.

Pemex had already cut its April exports by 436,000 bpd.

Investors are also awaiting inflation data due from the U.S. and China for further signals on the economic direction of the world’s top two oil consumers, as well as an interest rate decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

“The fate of interest rates - and if there can be a reduction in 2024 - is at stake and the rally in oil is making it harder for anyone believing that inflation is under control,” said PVM analyst John Evans.

Vitol CEO Russell Hardy told a conference in Switzerland that he expected oil prices to trade in a range on $80-100 a barrel and oil demand growth of 1.9 million bpd in 2024.

