World

North America experiences total solar eclipse

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

MAZATLAN, (Mexico): The first total solar eclipse to grace North America in seven years made landfall in Mexico on Monday as millions of skywatchers gazed upward for the start of a celestial display at least partially visible, weather permitting, across most of the continent.

The Mexican beachside resort town of Mazatlan was the first major viewing spot along the “path of totality” in North America. Thousands of people gathered along the coastal promenade, setting themselves up in deck chairs with solar-safe eyewear as an orchestra played the “Star Wars” movie theme. The crowds burst into cheers and applause and the eclipse reached totality.

Where clear skies prevail, observers along the direct path of the eclipse were being treated to the rare spectacle of the moon appearing as a dark orb creeping in front of the sun, briefly blocking out all but a brilliant halo of light, or corona, around, the sun’s outer edge. (Reuters live coverage)

The period of totality, lasting up to 4 1/2 minutes depending the observer’s location, was ushered in by a number of other eerie eclipse effects. A partial eclipse, in which the moon obscures only a portion of the sun, was unfolding across most of the continental United States. At Mazatlan, Lourdes Corro, 43, traveled 10 hours by car to get there.

Mexico North America Solar eclipse

North America experiences total solar eclipse

