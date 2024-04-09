AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
Punjab govt denounces fake news

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

LAHORE: The statement attributed to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz regarding the security of Chinese nationals by an Indian online media outlet is baseless and contrary to facts.

According to spokesperson of the Punjab Government, the Chief Minister did not make any such statement. The spokesperson further stated that WION, an Indian web channel, is propagating fake and fabricated news. Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, foolproof security measures are being taken for Chinese working in Punjab, she added.

