LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets wavered at the open on Monday after sinking before the weekend on simmering Middle East tensions.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies was marginally lower at 7,908.08 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index added 0.2 percent to 8,074.79 points and Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.3 percent to 18,223.66.