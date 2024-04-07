AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Cases against Yasmin, Ejaz: hearing adjourned

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday adjourned to April 24 the proceedings in a case of burning police vehicles near Rahat Bakery against PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and others.

Earlier Dr. Yasmin Rashid submitted a written statement before the court and commends those judges who have raised the issue of interference in the judicial affairs.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also produced a copy of her statement to the reporters.

She said the judges of the Islamabad High Court showed great courage by voicing against meddling in the justice system. She said justice could not prevail in Pakistan until the intervention in the courts was not eliminated. She alleged that the meddling was not only in the higher courts but was prevalent in every court of Punjab.

Dr. Yasmin also held responsible Punjab Chief Minister Maryam for ‘oppression’ against the women of Punjab. She appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the ‘injustice’.

Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry said the incomplete election of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate would be disrespect to the parliament if conducted in its current form.

