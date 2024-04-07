Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that minorities enjoy equal rights and religious freedom in Pakistan.

“Quotas have been allocated for minorities in government jobs, while minorities have also been given representation in parliament,” the governor said while talking to a delegation from Malaysia led by Chairman Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) Samuel Pyara and Advisor IMRF Emmanuel Pervez met him here at Governor’s House Lahore. Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the services of the Christian community for the development of the country since the establishment of Pakistan are praise worthy.

He said that the Christian community had played a great role in the struggle for the formation of Pakistan and even today it is actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country.

Chairman IMRF Samuel Pyara said that the constitution of Pakistan is the best constitution in the world regarding the protection of the rights of minorities. He said that all the minorities living in Pakistan have equal rights and religious freedom.

He said that we are working on interfaith harmony in the society. The delegation was comprised Professor Imtiaz Inayat, Ong Kah Young Alvin, Jason Philip, Derwin Philip and Sunita Angelique Phillips.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024