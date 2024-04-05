AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2024
World

Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes: UN

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 02:37pm

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Friday that attacks against people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to war crimes, following a deadly strike by Israel against aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

“Attacking people or objects involved in humanitarian assistance may amount to a war crime,” said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.

Israel announces ‘temporary’ opening of aid routes into Gaza

“As the High Commissioner has repeatedly stated, impunity must end.”

Seven workers from World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief in crisis and conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit on Monday night shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tons of food brought to the Palestinian enclave by sea.

Gaza Strip Jeremy Laurence World Central Kitchen staff United Nations Human Rights

