PTI chairman announces names of new focal persons

ISLAMABAD: All the claims made by Sher Afzal Marwat that he had not been removed as the focal person for the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) died down, as the party announced new focal persons for the jailed former prime minister sans Marwat and Umair Niazi.

Marwat and Niazi who had been working as focal persons for the jailed prime minister, were axed by no other than Imran Khan on the recommendation of the party’s core committee on the allegations that “the duo is working hand in glove with the powerful military establishment”.

The duo kept claiming that they had not been removed.

However, the dust settled after PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan announced the names of new focal persons.

Before making the announcement, Barrister Gohar had forwarded the names of PTI leaders to Imran who could be his focal persons, and it was only after his approval that he announced the names of new focal persons.

The new focal persons include Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Senator ShibliFaraz, Omar Ayub Khan, Intezar Hussain Panjutha, and Senator Ali Zafar.

Meanwhile, the PTI also announced a nationwide protest movement against “massive” rigging in the February 08 general elections after EidulFitr as the first public rally will kick start from Pishin, Balochistan.

Talking to journalists after a meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that the first rally would be held in Pishin district as part of the protest movement and a meeting to review arrangements for the rally would be held at Balochistan National Party Chairman Akhtar Mengal’s house on April 12 in Quetta.

He said that the people’s mandate was stolen to impose unscrupulous elements on the masses, and this is a reason the protest movement against rigged elections is being started.

“We must differentiate between the people possessing Form 45 and Form 47,” he said, adding that the influx of investment in the country was stopped and brain drain was taking place.

Mentioning the Senate elections’ delay in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he asked whether the KP was being victimised for giving a heavy mandate to PTI.

He said that PTI wanted supremacy of law and constitution in the country, adding “we will not let Pakistan become a banana republic and will snatch our mandate”.

PTI’s MNA and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said former first lady Bushra Bibi must not be deemed Imran Khan’s weakness as she is his strength.

