Apr 04, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-04

PSQCA busts company manufacturing fake products

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

LAHORE: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) busted a company in the provincial metropolis manufacturing fake and substandard beauty creams, shampoos and other items.

According to a spokesman of the Authority, under the supervision of Asghar Ali, a house was raided in Lalazar Colony, Multan Road, where a company operating under the name of SS International was manufacturing fake and substandard beauty creams, shampoos, and other items. Production area was also found in extremely unsuitable conditions.

The PSQCA team seized all prepared items and shut down the factory. Deputy Director Asghar Ali stated that the factory was producing cosmetics without PSQCA's license and supplying them nationwide. Such counterfeit and substandard products are a cause of serious health issues, including skin cancer.

Asghar Ali further stated that those producing such items and endangering human health will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them. Notices have also been issued to the owners of other companies whose products were being manufactured in the unit.

