‘Closure of X’: IHC summons interior secy

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, summoned the interior secretary in a petition challenging the closure of social media platform X (Twitter) in the country.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Wednesday, heard the petition moved by Ehtisham Abbasi against the closure of X which has remained largely restricted in Pakistan since February 17. Lawyers Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

During the hearing, the Interior Ministry’s joint secretary appeared before the IHC bench and informed that content uploaded on the internet is a threat to the country’s national security.

The court asked if there was any written communication regarding the closure of X. He added what is this method and what is this attitude? He also said that you have appeared before the court without any file or report and asked how you would assist the court. He further said that everything is closed and jammed.

The judge said to the joint secretary that he should give in writing what was the threat to the national security and not just make verbal statements in the court. He asked, show us the documents and there will be no verbal conversation.

Justice Aamer said that his secretary would make a better report than this one. At this, the joint secretary told the CJ to look at the other page. At this, the judge asked if this was the joint secretary’s first appearance before the court.

The secretary said that the content uploaded on the internet is a threat to the national security.

The court said that there must be evidence regarding the threat.

Justice Aamer remarked that you closed X on the Intelligence Bureau (IB)’s report and there are no reasons written in it, only a report based on speculation.

The CJ asked the joint secretary to submit any other verdict by other courts regarding this matter.

Later, the court summoned the interior secretary to appear before it on April 17 and deferred the proceedings.

