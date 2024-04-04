AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
Maryam visits Chinese consulate

04 Apr, 2024

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz paid a visit to the Chinese Consulate and met with the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren.

The CM expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chinese nationals in the Shangla attack. She expressed her heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family members of the deceased Chinese citizens during Shangla attack.

Expressing her resolve to continue mutual cooperation and collaboration with China in various sectors, she said that Pakistan and China are exemplary friends and their everlasting friendship cannot be undermined through cowardly actions.

She maintained, “The cowardly attack committed on the Chinese citizens is a nefarious conspiracy to sabotage progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The Pakistani nation is heartily grieved over the onslaught incident on their Chinese brothers. We equally share the grief of the affected Chinese families. We are undertaking all possible measures to safeguard the Chinese nationals working in Punjab. We would strictly ensure the implementation policy to provide foolproof security to our Chinese brothers.”

The Consul General expressed gratitude over the visit of CM Maryam Nawaz to offer condolence on the death of Chinese nationals.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Former Senator Parvez Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, IGP and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

