AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Apr 03, 2024
European stocks flat ahead of inflation data

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 12:45pm

European shares traded in a tight range on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial inflation report that could sway expectations on the timing for the first interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was flat by 0715 GMT.

Following a cooler-than-expected inflation report on Tuesday out of the region’s largest economy, Germany, the focus will be on the Eurozone inflation March report, due at 0900 GMT.

Excluding volatile components, consumer prices are expected to rise 3% in March, easing from a 3.1% rise in the previous month.

The technology sector climbed 0.3% in choppy trading.

European shares open higher on energy boost, eye quarterly gains

A powerful earthquake in Taiwan raised concerns about possible disruptions to the vital chip-making industry, that had spearheaded much of the global rally in the last quarter.

Among individual stocks, Meyer Burger said it had successfully completed a capital increase through a rights issue, bringing in gross proceeds of 206.75 million Swiss francs ($227.7 million), sending shares of the solar panel maker down 31.9%.

European shares

