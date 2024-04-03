AIRLINK 61.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.57%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 18.38 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.08%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 105.52 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.5%)
HUBC 121.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 37.27 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.49%)
OGDC 122.05 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.74%)
PAEL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-5.13%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 106.98 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.87%)
PRL 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
PTC 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
SEARL 54.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.47%)
SNGP 61.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.98%)
SSGC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.15%)
TRG 70.70 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (3%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,967 Increased By 61.1 (0.88%)
BR30 22,669 Increased By 376.6 (1.69%)
KSE100 67,538 Increased By 651.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 22,157 Increased By 189.3 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may see relief on dollar pullback; upside largely capped

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 10:18am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally higher on Wednesday after the US dollar retreated from a more than four-month high.

Traders, however, said that the upside was likely to be limited after the opening uptick. Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.35 to the dollar compared to 82.3850 previous close.

The dollar index pulled back slightly from a more than four-month high of 105.10 hit on Monday, while the offshore Chinese yuan recovered to 7.2426.

If there is a dip at open (on USD/INR pair) will “in most likelihood it will have very little carry on”, a forex salesperson at a bank said.

“From out client interactions, we see considerable interest to buy (USD/INR) right now, which I think probably reflects the nervousness from last week’s moves.”

Last week, the USD/INR pair climbed to a record high of 83.45, surprising market participants.

The central bank likely intervened to make sure that the rupee remained confined to its long-held range, traders said.

Data released overnight showed US job openings edged up in February and new orders for US-manufactured goods increased more than expected. This follows data that showed an unexpected expansion in manufacturing activity.

Indian rupee ends flat

This pushed the 10-year US Treasury yield to 4.40%, the highest in four months, before it pulled back.

The data had little impact on the odds of what the Federal Reserve is likely to do at its May and June meetings. Investors have nearly priced in a May rate cut and odds of a June rate cut are near 60%.

A slew of Fed officials are due to speak this week, which ANZ Bank said “can provide guidance on the path of monetary policy”.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she believes three interest-rate cuts this year is a “reasonable” expectation.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee may see relief on dollar pullback; upside largely capped

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

Oil gains as market buffeted by supply worries

Four dead, dozens injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Read more stories