BECS marks World Autism Awareness Day

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) celebrated World Autism Awareness Day to raise awareness about autism and promote acceptance and inclusion for individuals with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 2 ever since the day was designated by the United Nations.

To spread awareness around the condition and to enhance efforts in educating, empowering and supporting people with this condition. According to the Center for Disease Control, USA (CDS)’s latest data, one out of 36 children are estimated to be on the Autism Spectrum Disorder. Indeed, an alarming situation which calls for action. On this date and during April, public buildings all over the world light up blue in solidarity with the persons having Autism and their families as social responsibility.

World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated at BECS Head office on 2nd April 2024 to raise awareness about Autism and promote acceptance and inclusion for individuals with Autism.

The BECS Head office building was lighted up with blue lights to demonstrate solidarity with the persons having autism and their families as a social responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024