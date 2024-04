APNS appoints Syed Haroon Shah as Chairman KP provincial committee for 2024-25

KARACHI: The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have appointed Syed Haroon Shah to be Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtoon-Khwa (KP) Provincial Committee for the year 2024-25 and Waseem Ahmed, Chairman Balochistan Provincial Committee of the APNS for the year 2024-25. The members of the committees are here-under:

Khyber Pakhtoon-Khwa (KP) Provincial Committee

1 Syed Haroon Shah Chairman Daily Wahdat

2 Syed Ayaz Badshah Vice Chairman Daily Mashriq, Pesh.

3 SabaYousufi Member Daily Aaj, Pesh.

4 Bari Malik Member Daily Watan

5 Imran Haider Member D/ Frontier Times

6 Ashfaq Ahmed Mufti Member Daily Ilhaq

7 Syed Qaiser Rizvi Member Daily Jiddat

8 Liaqat Ali Yousafzai Member Daily Surkhab

9 Zahid Hafeez Member Daily Sarhad

10 Tahir Farooq Member Daily Jihad

11 Mahmood Ullah Afridi Member Daily Frontier Post

Balochistan Provincial Committee

1 Waseem Ahmed Chairman Daily Awam, Quetta

2 Arif Baloch Vice Chairman Daily Balochistan Express

3 Javid Ahmed Member Daily Atemad

4 Anwar Sajidi Member Daily Intekhab

5 Riaz-ul-Hassan Qazi Member Daily Jang

6 M. Anwar Nasir Member Daily Balochistan News

7 Muhammad Haider Amin Member Daily Balochistan Times

8 Naeem Sadiq Member Daily Shaal

9 Syed Mumtaz Ahmad Shah Member Daily Mashriq, Quetta.

