Pre arrest bail granted to PTI leader

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to a PTI leader Jawad Khalid Gujjar in the Corps Commander House attack case till April 20. The court also directed the Gujjar to join the police investigation.

Earlier, the petitioner appeared before the court along with the lawyer. His counsel told the court that the petitioner wanted to join the investigation before the police to prove his innocence. He, therefore, asked the court to restrain the police from arresting the petitioner.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case of the attack on the Corps Commander House during the May 9 riots.

PTI Anti Terrorism Court PTI leader pre arrest bail Jawad Khalid Gujjar

