Iranian envoy pays courtesy call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The prime minister thanked the President of Iran, Dr Ebrahim Raisi, for his congratulatory message and telephone call to him following his re-election. He underscored that Pakistan attached great importance to Iran and the two countries enjoyed historic and brotherly relations.

The prime minister fondly recalled his meeting with the Iranian president when they jointly inaugurated a border market and an electricity transmission line in May 2023. The two leaders had also met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand in 2022.

He stressed the need for both sides to work together to enhance trade, energy cooperation, road and rail connectivity, cultural exchanges, counterterrorism efforts and security cooperation. The prime minister appreciated Iran’s support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation in Palestine was also discussed.

The Iranian ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him and shared an overview of the current state of bilateral relations.

He also affirmed Iran’s desire to further strengthen its relations with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

