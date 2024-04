NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was little changed on Tuesday, but traders were expecting it to gain ground in the days ahead due to dollar inflows from the agriculture sector.

At 0708 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 131.00/132.00 to the US dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing rate of 131.25/132.25.

Kenyan shilling firms to new 1-year high

Kenyan markets were closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays.