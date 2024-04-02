AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-02

HCSTSI apprises Aurangzeb about ‘economic hurdles’

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:37am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, has penned a letter to Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, outlining the economic hurdles being encountered and offering suggestions for their mitigation.

He emphasized the critical economic challenges confronting the newly established government. These include sluggish economic growth, escalating inflation, rising unemployment rates, and the formidable burden of both internal and external debts, which have surged significantly in recent years.

He emphasized that Pakistan has long been ensnared in a persistent debt trap, exacerbated by recent increases and the contracting economy, rendering the repayment of debts and interest increasingly untenable. According to data from the American organization Blog Berg, the interest payment rate on Pakistan’s loans has surged to unprecedented levels relative to GDP, rendering repayment increasingly unmanageable.

President Farooq Shaikhani, highlighted data released by the State Bank of Pakistan indicating that Pakistan’s total debt, both internal and external, amounts to 65,189 billion rupees. This marks a staggering increase of 14 trillion rupees in just one year, with the country’s total debt standing at 51,058 billion rupees as of December 31, 2022. This surge represents a notable 27.7% increase in debt within a single year. Among this total debt 42,588 billion rupees are owed to domestic banks and financial institutions, while 22,601 billion rupees are owed to foreign international organizations and countries.

HCSTSI President When converted to dollars, Pakistan’s total debt amounts to 131 billion dollars, according to his statement. He further noted that in the ongoing financial year, Pakistan faces the daunting task of repaying 24.5 billion dollars of debt, comprising 3.8 billion dollars in interest payments and 20.7 billion dollars in principal. By the end of the financial year, by June 30, 2024, Pakistan must settle a significant portion of this debt, amounting to 10 billion dollars in dollar-denominated loans.

Farooq Shaikhani eloquently conveyed that the government’s practice of procuring loans from banks at an exorbitant 22 percent interest rate resembles attempting to collect water with a sieve. He highlighted the absence of eligibility criteria and a feasible repayment policy, foreseeing dire consequences for both the populace and the business community burdened by these loans.

Shaikhani emphasized that the current lending conditions, with such steep interest rates, render it unfeasible for any industrialist to establish or expand industries in Pakistan.

Stressing the pivotal role of affordable loans in boosting Pakistan’s exports, he advocated for a conducive environment with lower interest rates, foreseeing a significant enhancement in the country’s economic landscape.

Shaikhani indicated that the Pakistani government lacks robust and comprehensive data about agriculture and small-scale shopkeepers. Acquiring comprehensive data is deemed crucial as it would facilitate the formulation of policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being and prosperity of these significant components of our economy.

Shaikhani emphasized the imperative for the government to devise a comprehensive economic management strategy to address the prevailing economic challenges, stressing the importance of consensus among all stakeholders. However, the post-2024 elections have unfortunately exacerbated political instability, posing a significant threat to the nation’s economic stability. This escalating instability is anticipated to further impede efforts to repay the country’s debts, underscoring the pressing need for cohesive governance and concerted efforts to mitigate the adverse effects on the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Aurangzeb HCSTSI Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI apprises Aurangzeb about ‘economic hurdles’

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SC takes suo motu notice of IHC judges’ letter

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Polling to elect 30 Senators to be held today

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Prior to March 21st: FBR issues all refund claims of exporters

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories