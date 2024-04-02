AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-02

Iron ore falls on weak China demand

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:37am

NEW DELHI: Iron ore futures prices fell on Monday, pressured by persistent concerns about demand in top consumer China and supply overhang amid a lack of significant policy measures to boost steel uptake.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.9% lower at 742 yuan ($102.66) a metric ton, as of 0250 GMT.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 4% lower at $97 a ton, as of 0250 GMT.

Market sidestepped data that showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March, according to an official factory survey on Sunday.

“Despite the impressively strong manufacturing PMI data... iron ore futures have plunged to the downside this morning in response to a material 3 million metric tons surge in Australian iron ore shipments over the past week,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director, Navigate Commodities.

“This possibly signals to the market that Q1 mine maintenance programmes have reached their natural conclusion, and rebounding shipments may now start compounding, bulging iron ore inventories at major Chinese ports,” Widnell said.

Market also overlooked data from a private survey that showed China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in 13 months in March, with business confidence hitting an 11-month high, driven by growing new orders from customers at home and abroad.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore falls on weak China demand

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SC takes suo motu notice of IHC judges’ letter

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Polling to elect 30 Senators to be held today

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Prior to March 21st: FBR issues all refund claims of exporters

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories