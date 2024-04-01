Syria FM condemns Israeli attack on Iran consulate in Damascus

DAMASCUS: Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad denounced an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, insisting the attack will not affect ties between the two allies.

“We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Damascus killing a number of innocent people,” Mekdad said in a statement carried by Syrian official news agency SANA.

8 killed as Israel strikes Iran embassy annex in Damascus: monitor

An AFP correspondent at the scene said the minister visited the attack site.

“The Israeli occupation entity will not be able to impact ties between Iran and Syria,” he added.