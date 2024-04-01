AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
Greek unemployment rises to 11.0% in February

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 03:12pm

Greece’s jobless rate stood at 11.0% in February, up from an upwardly revised 10.6% in January, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 524,428 people were officially unemployed.

Unemployment impacted women more than men, at the rates of 14.2% and 8.4%, respectively.

Global unemployment seen rising modestly in 2024: UN labour body

The jobless rate for young people aged 15 to 24 years dropped to 25.0% in February from 27.6% in the same month in 2023, ELSTAT said.

