Greek unemployment rises to 11.0% in February

Greece’s jobless rate stood at 11.0% in February, up from an upwardly revised 10.6% in January, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 524,428 people were officially unemployed.

Unemployment impacted women more than men, at the rates of 14.2% and 8.4%, respectively.

The jobless rate for young people aged 15 to 24 years dropped to 25.0% in February from 27.6% in the same month in 2023, ELSTAT said.