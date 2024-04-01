Easter: Punjab CM greets members of Christian community

LAHROE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz became the first CM Punjab to visit the Maryamabad Church in 131 years. CM participated in the Christian festivities on the eve of Easter and for the first time in the history of Punjab, an Easter grant has been disbursed.

Maryam Nawaz by visiting the residential locality of the Christian community in the suburbs of Sheikhupura presented Easter grant cheques to the Christian families. She greeted the Christian community on their ‘’Happy Easter Day” and the Christian families accorded her a warm reception.

CM congratulated the Christian women by embracing them. She mingled among the women and inquired from them as what did they cook and which clothes did they prepare on the Easter Day.

She herself removed a flower petal stuck on the spectacles of an elderly woman. The Christian women profoundly prayed for the CM and thanked her for paying a visit to them.

CM while conversing with the Christian families remarked that we equally participate in the festivities of the Christian community on the eve of Easter. She also cut the Easter cake jointly with the Christian leaders. Later, CM also visited the National Holy site located at Maryam Church, Maryamabad.

CM distributed an Easter grant among the Christian families.10 thousand Christian families were granted rupees 5 thousand Eidi per family across Punjab. Maryam Nawaz participated in the Easter prayer ceremony.

The Father of Maryamabad Church Tariq George recited the Bible. CM and other guests stood up to show their respect for the national anthem. CM while addressing the Easter ceremony said,’’ I dream of such a Pakistan where the minority and majority live peacefully and jointly.

Where everyone can enjoy freedom to worship and get complete protection as well where no one can harm anyone on the basis of religion and faith. We would stop every hand which is aimed to do any harm to the minorities.

She greeted the whole Christian community on their Easter Day on behalf of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif adding that she visited along with Mian Nawaz Sharif the residences of MC workers to condole the death of MC workers in Faisalabad. I felt heartily grieved to witness young wives and young children of MC workers.

It were a responsibility of the government to provide precautionary equipment to the sanitary workers.” CM apprised that she got education from the Convent Jesus & Mary School for 11 years. This institution played a pivotal role in her upbringing after her parents grooming.

The School Head Mistress expressed her rejoice over her student becoming a Chief Minister. CM stated that her father often says that in the first verse of Surah Fatiha, it is explicitly stated about Allah Almighty being the Creator, Omniscient and All Powerful not for the Muslims only.

Mian Nawaz Sharif states that it is inappropriate to label a word minority for the other communities. She said that when Ramesh Singh Arora became the first Sikh Minister of the Sikh community then greeting messages were received from across the globe adding that we are all Pakistanis first and we are all one.

