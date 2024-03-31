AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-31

Five-year roadmap: Get your act together, PM tells colleagues

APP Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday urged his cabinet members to immediately commence work towards achieving the targets set in a five-year roadmap as shared with all the relevant ministries.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet, the prime minister said that he had shared broad parameters of the five-year plan with the relevant ministries by setting various targets to be achieved immediately without wasting time.

Under the parameters, he said the ministries concerned should evolve mechanisms, hire human resources and formulate strategies to meet the set targets, he added.

PM Shehbaz vows to transform country's economic landscape

“Responsibility with accountability will be the hallmark of the five-year roadmap as no system in the world can progress without it,” he opined.

The prime minister said that for this purpose, all the available resources and tools should be explored besides, those not available immediately be procured.

He said that to overcome delays and red tape, a forum like the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was available, adding for the hiring of global consultants, the relevant rules should also be followed.

The prime minister stressed for utilization of the country’s talented human resources for achieving the targets.

He also urged the ministries to adopt innovative tools and thinking, besides, reducing the file work burden.

“We have a five-year term to transform the economic situation of the country, but for that purpose, we have to commence our respective work immediately,” he emphasised.

To achieve self-sufficiency, the prime minister said that they had to reduce the burden of foreign debts, increase GDP, create jobs, develop agriculture and IT sectors, bring reforms in the energy sector and end smuggling.

When the wheel of economy moved on, the country would achieve progress, he said, adding that for economic stability, they have to take the required initiatives themselves.

The prime minister said that FBR digitalization plan was underway. About Rs27 billion were stuck in the appellate courts and for expeditious disposal of these cases, they would bring competent judges with enhanced incentives, he added.

He said the Chief Justice of Pakistan, during a recent meeting with him, had also assured of complete support in this regard.

The prime minister noted that efforts should be made for reducing the official expenditures. He said achieving $25 billion IT export target was not unfeasible.

The prime minister also appreciated the interim government for recovering Rs58 billion rupees in power sector and said that for the first time in the country’s history, such a target was achieved in the shortest term.

The prime minister also assured to provide all possible resources for the defence of the country, adding that shaheed officers and personnel of the armed forces and security forces were the heroes of the nation.

The prime minister said on 26 March, an unfortunate horrifying incident occurred in Bisham in which five Chinese and one local were killed. He said the enemies of Pakistan that did not want that Pak-China friendship should progress, adding that the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in different fields was exemplary. The prime minister said that they stood with the Chinese government and the people over the tragic incident.

He recounted that he had visited the Chinese embassy and conveyed to the Chinese President, Premier and the Chinese people their condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation.

The Chinese leadership was assured that the investigation would be carried out immediately and the responsible would get exemplary punishment, he added.

The prime minister reiterated that they would not rest till the elimination of terrorism.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Five year roadmap

Comments

200 characters

Five-year roadmap: Get your act together, PM tells colleagues

Economic recovery govt’s top priority: Tarar

Over 27,000 tax-related cases pending: Ord likely to reduce forums of appeals

‘Tajir Dost Special Procedure’ notified

Inquiry under Order XXXII of CPC: Banking court has power to determine mental infirmity of a person: SC

PTI to challenge Jillani-led probe commission

IHC judges’ accusations: Ex-CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission

Punjab PA passes supplementary budget

Aurangzeb, Sindh CM decide to woo investment

Arrest warrants for Gandapur, Qureshi issued

Read more stories