Arrest warrants for Gandapur, Qureshi issued

Fazal Sher Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case registered in connection with PTI’s May 25 ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’.

Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan, while hearing the case, issued warrant for Gandapur and Qureshi over the non-compliance of court summons repeatedly.

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

The court acquitted PTI leader Faisal Javed and party former leader Ali Nawaz Awan from the same case registered at Koral police station as there was no evidence to prove the allegation against them.

The same court already acquitted PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan from the same case.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till May 20.

