AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-29

Former AJK PM urges ‘agencies’ to give up ‘old habit’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday called upon the intelligence agencies to give up their “old habit” of meddling in judicial and political matters as it is not only damaging for the country but will also weaken Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute at the global stage.

Speaking at a presser here along with opposition leader in AJK legislative assembly Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and others, he said that Pakistan was grappling with serious issues; hence, all state institutions should perform their duties by staying within their constitutional ambit.

He termed the letter by six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) as an important development in the political and constitutional history of the country as it clearly exposed how the judges were influenced, intimidated, and coerced by spy agencies to get favourable decisions.

Niazi claimed that the people of Pakistan showed great courage and voted for Imran Khan and PTI on February 8 despite all adversarial circumstances and state coercive tactics but PTI’s overwhelming majority was converted into a minority and the entire polls robbery plot was exposed by former Commissioner Rawalpindi through forms 47.

He recalled that under the same strategy, the PTI AJK government was ousted despite being in the majority as the party’s lawmakers were ‘coerced and pressurised’ to switch their loyalties.

He said that the Kashmir situation warranted a politically, economically, and diplomatically stable and strong Pakistan to pursue the Kashmir case effectively on the global stage and could put pressure to resolve the issue as per the UN-agreed resolutions.

The opposition leader in the AJK legislative assembly condemned the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the chief justice of Pakistan to discuss the situation created after six judges penned a starling letter to the SJC.

However, Khawaja Farooq demanded the resignation of the CEC and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, adding that they were “damaging the country”.

He stressed the need to respect the public mandate and that ‘defeated political forces’ should not be imposed on the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi

Comments

200 characters

Former AJK PM urges ‘agencies’ to give up ‘old habit’

IMF-WB meetings in April: Talks on privatisation likely

Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

GDP posts 1pc growth in Q2FY24: NAC

PM forms CCoIGCT

Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

Nepra advises govt to review power tariff structure

Nepra approves Rs85.275bn QTA for Q2FY24

Punjab PA passes Rs3.43bn interim budget amid uproar

Fraud in group-financed projects: WB debars two consultancy firms, Pakistani national

New imported cars/vehicles: MoC takes step to help avert detention by Customs at ports

Read more stories