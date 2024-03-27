HCSTSI president for urgent action to overcome challenges besetting WASA

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, has taken a bold step by addressing a letter to the esteemed Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah. In this impassioned communication, Shaikhani underscores the urgent need for revolutionary action to overcome the challenges plaguing the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

President HCSTSI underscores the pressing issues by mentioning the statistics revealed by WASA during a pivotal meeting with the esteemed Caretaker Former Chief Minister of Sindh, Former Justice Maqbool Baqir and Caretaker Former Provincial Minister for Local Government, Mubeen Jumani it has come to light that Hyderabad grapples with 2,500 contract employees, many of whom are considered ‘ghost’ workers. Moreover, a staggering number of over 50,000 water supply connections are unlawfully utilized in the city.

Shaikhani advocates for a transformative approach, suggesting the replacement of ‘ghost’ employees with private sentry workers and the allocation of four dedicated employees to each union council for a more efficient sewerage system. Additionally, he proposes the implementation of a biometric attendance system to meticulously monitor employee presence, thereby eliminating the presence of ‘ghost’ workers within the system. Shaikhani emphasizes the establishment of a specialized board comprising seasoned private technical water experts and representatives from business community. This board will play a pivotal role in enhancing oversight and efficiency across all facets of WASA operations in Hyderabad. He further stresses the crucial necessity for WASA Hyderabad to appoint a Magistrate vested with the authority to penalize offenders involved in illegal connections, water supply misuse and other infractions following a thorough investigation. Such a measure would instill accountability and deterrence within the system, ensuring the fair and just enforcement of regulations.

President HCSTSI advocates for the establishment of a customer-centric complaint cell within WASA to swiftly address customer concerns. Additionally, he stresses the importance of annual audits and computerization of all financial transactions within WASA. Shaikhani also highlights the necessity of allocating additional annual funds to meet the growing demands of Hyderabad’s burgeoning population. These funds are designated for vital infrastructure projects, spanning water supply, sewage treatment and the development of filter plants, motors, generators and diesel supply systems in both established and emerging commercial and residential zones.

