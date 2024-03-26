AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Mar 26, 2024
World

Putin says ‘Islamists’ behind Moscow attack

AFP Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Monday acknowledged for the first time that “radical Islamists” were behind last week’s attack on a concert hall outside Moscow, but suggested they were linked to Ukraine somehow.

Eleven people have been detained in connection with the attack, which saw camouflaged gunmen storm into Crocus City Hall, open fire on concert-goers and set the building ablaze, killing at least 139 people.

“We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries,” Putin said in a televised meeting.

But the Russian leader said “many questions” remained unanswered, including why the attackers tried to flee to Ukraine — a claim that Kyiv has rejected.

“Of course, it is necessary to answer the question, why after committing the crime the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there?” Putin asked.

“This atrocity may be just a link in a whole series of attempts by those who have been at war with our country since 2014,” he said, referring to Ukraine and its allies.

Ukraine has rejected accusations it was involved as absurd. Islamic State jihadists have said several times since Friday that they were responsible, and IS-affiliated media channels have published graphic videos of the gunmen inside the venue.

