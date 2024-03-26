Customs seizes smuggled drugs worth Rs115m

PESHAWAR: Customs authorities on Monday seized a huge cache of smuggled drugs, worth Rs115million, which were said is being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham border, according to a statement issued.

The customs authorities arrested the accused during the action while three others escaped by leaving sacs of drugs. Case has been registered by customs intelligence.

According to a statement here on Monday, the customs authorities formed a team, under supervision of Superintendent Aurangzeb and Inspector Bakht Jamal.

The team conducted action in Zaresar area of District Khyber, wherein four accused persons were entering Pakistan from Afghanistan via Torkham by foot with carrying sac of drugs

The accused while saw FC and Customs Intelligent teams’ were runaway by leaving sacs of drugs while their accomplice Junaid Ahmad is arrested.

According to the arrested accused, Junaid, they were shifting drugs from Afghanistan to Pakistan for they were paid Rs1000 per kilo.

The customs authorities registered the case and initiated further investigation in this regard.

