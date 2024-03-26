‘Availability of data need of the hour’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that the availability of data in this digital era is the need of the hour.

She said that data has great importance in decision-making.

Minister of State for IT Khawaja was talking to Haroon Kanth, the country director Teradata Global Consulting Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, who called on her on Monday. Matters of mutual interest, database, IT exports, and the telecom sector were discussed in the meeting.

She said that a stable database is vital for better service delivery.

Fatima said a credible database is of utmost necessity for the capacity building of government organisations.

She urged Teradata to work with the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

Kanth ensured that Teradata is ready to work with the government of Pakistan.

