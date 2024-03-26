PTI core body expresses lack of confidence in IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday expressed no-confidence in Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, demanding his recusal in cases related to PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking at a presser here, after a meeting of the party’s core committee, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan, said that important decisions were taken in the meeting including the formation of a committee to cooperate with the families of women languishing in jails for the last 12 months, the IMF agenda regarding restoration and revival of Pakistan’s economy, and other issues.

He said that the panel expressed serious reservations over the conduct of the IHC chief justice, who heard all cases of Imran Khan despite their concerns, adding IHC CJ should not become part of any bench hearing cases against Imran Khan in future.

He pointed out that the PTI core committee is quite concerned about hearing of cases against the party’s founding chairman at a snail’s pace, adding the government is making all-out efforts to further delay the cases which is not acceptable.

He said that the party has decided to register first information reports (FIRs) against Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb, adding that some people attempted to file an FIR on Monday but police obstructed them.

He made it clear that if the police did not change its attitude, they would move the respective courts in this regard.

Raoof went on to say that the forum voiced concerns over the new IMF bailout package deal, which, he said, would trigger a tsunami of inflation because of its harsh conditionalities, demanding the government to take immediate steps to provide much-needed relief to the inflation-weary people.

He also declared that all the PTI lawmakers would hold a protest demonstration outside Adiala jail to register their protest against the injustice being meted out to the most popular leader of the country.

He said that the party lawmakers would leave no stone unturned in highlighting the injustice being done to Imran Khan as he has been implicated in false and politically motivated cases.

Hasan said that the PTI core committee strongly denounced the ongoing propaganda against two prominent PTI leaders in the United States Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan and expressed full solidarity with them.

